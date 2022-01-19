Dollar rises to R$ 5.56 with workers’ strike; Stock market is also up

The commercial dollar reached its second consecutive high today, this one of 0.61%, and closed on Tuesday (18) sold at R$ 5.56, amid fears in Brazil about the stoppage of public servants due to salary readjustments. (watch below). Last week, the US currency had amended four days of decline, accumulating losses of 2.1% against the real.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 0.28% in the session, reaching 106,667.66 points. Yesterday, the indicator had registered a fall of 0.52%.

Even with today’s performance, the dollar still keeps falling compared to December, adding losses of 0.28% in the first days of 2022. .

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Protests for readjustment

With the deadline for sanctioning the 2022 Budget nearing its end, around 50 categories of federal civil servants today promoted stoppages of activities and demonstrations in the streets of Brasília, as a way of pressuring the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to release salary readjustments of up to 28%.

The acts add to the movement of careers that are delivering leadership positions and limiting the provision of services, as happened in the Federal Revenue.

“We have argued here that this is the most important short-term fiscal risk,” XP experts said in a morning note. “Each 1 percentage point of salary increase represents R$ 3 billion in additional mandatory expenses in the next year.”

Markets fear that any readjustments will further undermine the country’s fiscal credibility, which was shaken last year by the enactment of the PEC dos Precatórios, which changed the spending ceiling rule to allow the financing of more government expenses – such as the Aid Brazil, a substitute program for Bolsa Família.

US also pulls dollar

Meanwhile, abroad, the rise in the yields of Treasuries, the sovereign bonds of the United States, contributed to the performance of the dollar. The two-year Treasury rate, which reflects short-term expectations for US policy rates, topped 1% for the first time since February 2020 in the session.

According to experts, this move reflects an increase in bets that the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank) will be tougher in combating inflation throughout 2022, with interest rate hikes starting in March.

Higher interest rates in the US increase the yield on US bonds, which are considered very safe investments. In practice, this scenario tends to reduce the attractiveness of riskier assets, such as the real and other currencies of emerging countries, which leads to a global appreciation of the dollar.

(With Reuters)