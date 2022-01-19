Don’t eat these 3 foods in the morning if you want to control high glucose

THE diabetes It is a chronic and silent disease that offers several risks to the body. The situation for people with this condition can get even worse in case of poor diet, capable of causing spikes in blood sugar and aggravating the diabetic’s health condition.

Therefore, it is important that the patient takes care and manages his condition starting with the menu that will be ingested first thing in the morning. According to experts, it is recommended that people opt for a healthy breakfast that promotes sugar balance.

The tip is to choose foods that contain nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates. Attention should be redoubled for those who have type 2 diabetes, which is when it is difficult to use insulin effectively.

“There are certain foods that should be avoided if you have type 2 diabetes, while others should be consumed in moderation,” Dr Sally Roxburgh, from The Fleet Street Clinic in London, told The Sun newspaper.

3 foods those with high glucose should avoid for breakfast

1. Foods rich in carbohydrates

Eating foods rich in carbohydrates can be easily converted into glucose and therefore should be avoided. The ideal is to avoid white bread and derivatives. The tip is to reduce those with added sugar to avoid damage to the body.

2. Processed meats

Anyone who is trying to balance blood glucose should eliminate processed meats from the menu. Among them we can mention ham, bacon and salami. So, no hot mixed with ham at the first meal of the day. The tip is to prevent the person with diabetes from gaining weight and having difficulty controlling the disease.

3. Fruit juices

Blood sugar levels can rise considerably when we have fruit juices for breakfast. Despite its nutritional value, some fruits can end up increasing glucose in patients with type 2 diabetes. A consultation with the doctor is necessary to know the best food option first thing in the morning.