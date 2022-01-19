Don’t Look Up: After minister compares film to Brazil, director reveals what he thinks of Bolsonaro

Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio became one of the most commented on by the public on social networks and the director compared the production to the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

One of the latest releases of 2021 on Netflix, Não Olha Para Cima has become not only one of the most watched on streaming, but also one of the most popular on social media recently – and has become a reference even among Brazilian authorities. Minister Ciro Nogueira, head of the Civil House, cited the film in a column published in the newspaper The globe, which was commented on by the director of the feature, Adam McKay. In a post on Twitter, the filmmaker relates the message of his film to the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

“Just to be clear, Bolsonaro would definitely tell people not to look up. Without a doubt,” McKay wrote. In the article, Ciro Nogueira compares the comet portrayed in the film to the Workers’ Party to talk about the upcoming presidential elections. “(…) look up. By doing this and thinking about the day after the election, he will not opt ​​for the PT comet”, he wrote.

In the film in which DiCaprio plays a scientist, the phrase "don't look up" is adopted as the campaign motto of the president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep. The character completely denies the comet's threat and the devastation it will cause, encouraging the populace to ignore its existence. In addition, the ruler openly rejects the discovery proven by scientists and refuses to take any measures to protect the population.





Thus, McKay compares Jair Bolsonaro’s stance to the denialism of Meryl Streep’s character. The statements made by the Brazilian president, for example, questioning the need and effectiveness of the vaccine had repercussions among leaders and scientific communities around the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, more than 620,000 Brazilians have died from complications from Covid-19 – a number that has drastically reduced with the vaccination campaign. Since then, according to data from the Butantan Institute, 96% of people who died from the disease were not fully vaccinated (August/2021).

The Chief of Staff did not respond directly to the director of Don’t Look Up (so far), but via Twitter, he commented on the repercussion of his text. “The reactions to my article in O Globo, so far, have been political denialism: “it is not true, false, false”. I warn you again: look up! The PT comet could destroy the Brazilian economy”, wrote Ciro Nogueira.

What is Don't Look Up About?





Since the film’s release, there has been no lack of comparisons between fiction and reality and a good part of the public has pointed out similarities between the characters and real-world politicians, businessmen and scientists. In a satire on the way the population and world leaders deal with real and imminent dangers, Don’t Look Up was very connected to the pandemic, but it also talks about global warming. “It is overwhelming and arguably the greatest threat to life in human history,” Adam McKay told a news conference.

The film’s stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence also drew attention to the fact that science was being politicized. “It’s sad and frustrating to see people who have dedicated their lives to learning the truth get rejected because others don’t like what the truth has to say,” commented the Oscar-winning actress.