Douglas suggests Laís and Paulo as the new reality couple

While the participants of the popcorn team are doing the immunity test today, members of the box are talking about the possible couples in “BBB 22”. Pedro Scooby, Tiago Abravanel and Douglas Silva talked about uniting the brothers of the house.

As soon as the confinement colleagues went to the test, Pedro joked: “So, let’s talk about whose life? Let’s unite these couples that are very slowly”. Douglas soon pointed out Laís and Paulo as a possible couple.

“Paulinho will be hitting one soon. He’s full of hugs, I think it’ll happen tomorrow, he’ll match. He’s working with Laís”, he says.

Scooby asks if the sister doesn’t have a boyfriend and Tiago explains that Barbara is the committed participant. “So, it’s Laís that will happen, or Slovenia. But Paulinho and Laís are playing a lot, I think it’s going to happen”, reiterates Douglas. Abravanel ends the matter by saying that the three need to “make cupid for the couple”.