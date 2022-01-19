Du Queiroz scores again and Corinthians beats Osasco Audax in training game at CT Joaquim Grava

On the morning of this Wednesday, Corinthians continued the preparation for the debut in the Campeonato Paulista. Sylvinho’s team played a training game against Audax Osasco and came out with a positive result.

The activity, which started at 9:30 am, was played in two games, with two halves of 35 minutes each. In the first half, coach Sylvinho took to the field with: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Giuliano, Renato Augusto; Willian, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

Corinthians opened the scoring with Róger Guedes in the 11th minute after a pass from Renato Augusto. Three minutes later, Audax managed to equalize with an own goal from Gabriel. At the beginning of the second stage, Renato Augusto and Willian were replaced by Gustavo Silva and Gabriel Pereira. In the final stretch, Cantillo replaced Gabriel, but the game remained tied.

To start the third stage of the activity, Sylvinho made more substitutions and Timão played with: Matheus Donelli; João Pedro, Xavier, Raul Gustavo, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Paulinho, Du Queiroz; Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Silva and Luan.

And it didn’t take long for Corinthians to get ahead of the score. With less than a minute into the game, Du Queiroz scored. The Audax team even sent a ball to the crossbar with Marreta, but the first half ended with Corinthians in front.

The advantage in the marker continued until the end of training. It is worth noting that Carlos Miguel, Bruno Melo, Adson and Jô even entered the field in the places of Donelli, Xavier, Gustavo Silva and GP.

This was Corinthians’ second training game this pre-season. Last Sunday, Timão faced Inter de Limeira and won the match 1-0. The goal was also scored by Du Queiroz. Midfielder Willian, who did not play against the team from Limeira, participated in the activity against Audax this Wednesday.

Jorge Luis/Osasco Audax

In time: Corinthians makes its debut in the Campeonato Paulista next Tuesday, January 25th. The Parque São Jorge team welcomes the Ferroviária, at 21:00, at the Neo Química Arena. Timão is in a group with Inter de Limeira, Guarani and Água Santa.

Sylvinho’s squad returns to training on Thursday afternoon. On Friday, the group will have activity in two periods, while on the weekend the training will be in the morning.

*The note was updated at 1:41 pm on 01/19/2022 after the release of more information by Corinthians.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 25 January,

Tue, 21:00 Corinthians x Ferroviária

Broadcast: Premiere and Paulistão Play Paulista 30 Jan,

Sun, 11:00 am Santo André vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista 02 Feb,

Wed, 21:35 Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Premiere, Record TV and Paulistão Play Paulista 06 Feb,

Sun, 6:30 pm Ituano x Corinthians

Stream: HBO Max Paulista 10 Feb,

Thu, 21:30 Corinthians x Mirassol

Stream: HBO Max Paulista

