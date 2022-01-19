Dubai displays black diamond that may have come from space

If diamonds are extremely valuable stones, imagine a black diamond over 555 carats. To make the object even more rare, think that it might have come directly from space. That’s what the auction house Sotheby’s, from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, says about one of its crystals.

Black diamond up for auction in London may have come from space. Image: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

With exactly 555.55 carats, the black diamond was named “The Engima” by Sotheby’s, which showed the rare gem to the press on Monday (17) as part of an exhibition presentation in Dubai and Los Angeles, before to be auctioned in February in London.

According to Associated Press, Sotheby’s expects the diamond to sell for at least 5 million British pounds (the equivalent today of almost R$37 million). The auction house plans to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment as well.

Sophie Stevens, jewelry expert at Sotheby’s, revealed that the number five has an important meaning for the diamond, which also has 55 facets. “The shape of the diamond is based on the Middle Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa, which means strength and means protection,” she said. Khamsa in Arabic means five.

“So there’s a good energy of the number five running throughout the diamond,” added Stevens, who stated that the black diamond is likely from outer space. “With carbonaceous diamonds, we believe they were formed through extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with Earth and forming chemical vapor disposition or even coming from the meteorites themselves,” she said.

Black diamonds, also known as carbonados, are extremely rare, and are found naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa. The cosmic origin theory is based on its carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.

