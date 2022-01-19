EDP ​​(ENBR3) and Banco Inter (BIDI4) are highlights of the financial market

Business

In the highlights of the financial market this Tuesday (18), it draws the attention of investors to EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3) which increased energy distribution in 2021, but did not show the same performance in the fourth quarter.

In addition to EDP, among the highlights is also the Inter Bank (BIDI4) which announced the reduction of Ponta Sul Investimentos in its capital. already the cogna (COGN3) reported that Alaska Investimentos increased its shareholding to 15.23%.

In turn, the Directional (DIRR3) bought 60% of the projects from Cyrela (CYRE3) in Rio de Janeiro. And the CSN (CSNA3) and the CSN Mining (CMIN3) are gradually resuming activities affected by rains.

See the highlights of the financial market:

EDP

EDP ​​Brasil ended 2021 with a 5.5% growth in distributed energy when compared to 2020, for a total of 26 million megawatts/hour (MWh).

Industry was the segment with the highest percentage increase in the period, with an increase of 8.9%. Next comes the rural sector, with 8.0%; commercial, with 5.8%; concessionaires and generators, with 5.0%; licensees, with 2.1%; and residential, with 1.1%.

Despite the year having closed with good growth, the company did not present the same performance in the fourth quarter, with a drop of 1.5%, compared to the same period last year.

Inter Bank

THE Inter Bank announced to the market that the funds of the manager Ponta Sul Investimentos had, once again, reduced their participation in the bank’s capital.

At the beginning of January, Ponta Sul’s stake in the financial institution’s capital was 11.79%. But last week, the manager decided to sell the units of Banco Inter (BIDI11) and now holds 7.37% of the share capital. Now, the manager has only 3.94%.

cogna

Cogna reported that Alaska Investimentos increased its shareholding to 15.23%.

According to the material fact, the manager now holds 285 million shares of the company. “Alaska also communicated that the purpose of the aforementioned equity interests is strictly investment, not aiming to change the shareholding control”, he revealed.

Directional and Cyrela

Direcional signed a memorandum of understanding with Cyrela for the acquisition of a 60% interest in four Cyrela Group projects in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the statement from the Cyrela, preliminary analyzes of the agreement point to Direcional’s participation in approximately 3,560 projects, with an estimated potential for a General Sales Value (PSV) of up to R$ 624.7 million.

CSN and CSN Mining

CSN and CSN Mineração partially and gradually resumed the extraction and handling activities at the Casa de Pedra mine, a plant located at the Coal Terminal (TECAR), in the port of Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro.

Last week, the companies had informed the market of the temporary stoppage of operations due to intense rains registered in the Southeast region of Brazil, especially in Minas Gerais. Now, CSN and CSN Mining continue to monitor the status of dams of Casa de Pedra.

