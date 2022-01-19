Eletrobras: Furnas and Cepel employees go on strike | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Eletrobras: Furnas and Cepel employees go on strike

About 80% of the employees of the holding’s central management, the Furnas hydroelectric plant and the Electric Energy Research Center went on strike this Monday (17), informs the Eletrobras Employees’ Association. In all, 7 to 8 thousand employees are stopped.

Furnas’ work continues to operate only for emergencies, said Emanuel Mendes, president of the association, to the website Poder360. The intention is to act so that blackouts do not occur, nothing more.

Employees from Chesf (São Francisco Hydroelectric Company), Eletronuclear and Eletronorte have not yet joined the movement.

The claim is for the company not to increase employee participation in the payment of the health plan. Mendes claims that the percentage has risen from 10% to 20% to 40%.

Eletrobras tried the adjustment last year, but the employees obtained injunctions to suspend the increase, until the company appealed to the TST (Superior Labor Court) and obtained an injunction that paralyzed all actions until the merits are judged.

“The problem is that Eletrobras understood that, with this injunction, it could make the changes. What we are asking for is the following: await the judgment of the merits in the TST. Whatever the court decides, we will comply, of course. No problem,” Mendes said.

Eletrobras said that the stoppage did not cause “discontinuity of the services provided by the company”.