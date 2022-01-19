Eletrobras workers go on strike indefinitely

This Tuesday (18), employees of the electrobras and the subsidiaries Furnas and the Electric Energy Research Center (Cepel) enter into strike indefinitely.

The main demand is the change in the health plan of the company that, according to the Eletrobras Employees Association (Aeel), has had abusive charges. “The company has also been unilaterally altering internal resolutions that could only be made through negotiation with union entities”, says Aeel.

According to Ikaro Chaves, from the National Electricians Collective, the strike does not happen throughout the Eletrobras group. However, soon, other companies should join the movement, including Eletronorte, of which he is an employee.

“Eletrobras imposed a review of the health plan on the workers, which greatly increased their participation. In Furnas, for example, it was four times higher, which will mean that many people will not be able to pay the health plan, especially those who have lower salaries,” Chaves said in an interview with Forum Magazine.

According to him, the strike is also against the bullying and the privatization. In 2021, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned a project approved in Congress that opens the way for the delivery of the company to the private sector. The institution, however, is still under the responsibility of the State.

In the midst of the economic crisis, the worsening of hunger and the successive increases in fuel, gas and food prices, the Bolsonaro government, in early September, imposed a new increase in the electricity tariff, under the justification of the water crisis – despite of experts pointing out that the federal government had already been alerted about the shortage and the possibility of blackouts and did nothing.

