Eliezer mixes the Picon family with O Clone, A Fazenda and Farofa by Gkay· TV News

At Big Brother Brasil 22, Eliezer Netto starred in a mess when trying to decipher who Jade Picon is, a member of the Camarote who has not yet entered confinement for having tested positive for Covid-19. This Tuesday (18), the businessman mistakenly associated his sister and brother Leo Picon with the soap opera O Clone, the Farofa da Gkay party and the reality show A Fazenda.

The confusion began after Tiago Abravanel recalled a clue about the participants of Globo’s reality show, that a brother presses the toilet flush with his foot – a riddle associated by the public with Jade, due to the influencer’s behavior. With the youtuber’s name on the wheel, Netto asked: “But didn’t she make a soap opera on Globo?”.

Brunna Gonçalves and Jessilane Alves explained that Jade is an influencer, and Netto said: “Wow, I’m terrible at that. Jade Picon is an influencer, I thought it was a soap opera. Jade is a soap opera name”. “It’s the one from O Clone”, replied Ludmilla’s wife, alluding to the character of Giovanna Antonelli in the current rerun of Vale a Pena Ver de Novo.

“So, who is Leo Picon?”, asked the member of Pipoca. “He’s an influencer”, replied Brunna, and the brother followed with doubts about the family of the future confinement colleague: “Is it that blonde who has a beard like that? [Farofa da] Gkay and tried to catch Mirella? That girl the boy was in A Fazenda?”.

“This is João Guilherme, ex-boyfriend of Jade Picon”, explained the dancer. “See? I’m not crazy”, Netto joked.

With Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada, Jade remains confined due to the positive result for Covid-19. The celebrities are doing well and will enter the reality show on Thursday (20), after a period of quarantine.

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: