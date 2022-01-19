Elis Regina still lives in Porto Alegre and even names Grêmio fans – 01/18/2022 – Illustrated

One night, a few days after January 19, 1982, Luciano Alabarse presented his friends in the theater group where he was rehearsing, in Porto Alegre, with a bag with cans of spray paint and an idea.

Fans of Elis Regina, they used to get together to listen to her records, go to concerts together, some even had closer contact with the singer, and lived there the mourning for the loss that ended the career of one of the greatest interpreters of music. Brazilian, aged 36.

The idea was to counter the coverage of part of the press, focused more on the cause of her death – cocaine overdose – than on her story, saying: “Elis lives”.

“Moved by indignation, we said we had to show people, the brown press, that she was not dead, that she was alive. That same night, armed with our amateur sprays, we went out spraying walls”, says the theater director.

“Some people who loved it, I remember the demonstrations in the newspapers, in the letters section, some of them marveling at the movement, and others cursing us until the eighth generation”, he says.

“What we heard was very funny. We had real clashes with the public”, recalls actor Zé Adão Barbosa.

The phrases occupied several walls of the Rio Grande do Sul capital in the first year without Elis, recalls photographer Alfonso Abraham, who recorded around 60 graffiti and made them the subject of an exhibition.

Similar demonstrations, with “Elis vive” and “Viva Elis”, also appeared in other capitals at the same time.

João Marcello Bôscoli, Elis’ eldest son, says that he received photographs of some places. In São Paulo, he recalls, there was a group called Elis em Movimento, with a similar initiative.

“For me, it’s a victory as a son, but a victory that, permanently, we have to defend. In a country where people are constantly forgotten, I’m glad that didn’t happen to Elis”, he evaluates about the expression today. .

“I think Elis is lucky to have people who don’t forget about her and continue to promote it and, at the same time, she has a work and a charisma that we can’t explain.”

After four decades since her death, Elis never seems to have left the scene, both with the work and in speaking about positions she defended, such as feminism, abortion, politics.

She has 2.2 million songs played per month on Spotify, according to a survey carried out by Arthur de Faria, author of “Elis: Uma Biografia Musical” (Arquipélago Editoral).

“You believe every word she’s saying, when she hears, for example, ‘Like Our Parents,’ her singing with that hate, that frustration, that kind of intensity, which is never corny, overdone, it’s always just right.” evaluates.

In the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, where Elis Regina Carvalho Costa was born, tourists and occasional onlookers still pass by Casa 21, on Rua Rio Pardo, in a housing complex made for industrial workers, started during the Estado Novo, and across the square in front, with her name in an almost faded stone slab.

Marisa Ramos, 69, who has lived there all her life, fondly remembers the girl she grew up with, who she saw singing and who was always a fan. She even named her doll Elis Regina.

“When she left, it was as if a sister left. She won, it’s gratifying, but we missed her a lot”, he recalls.

“Sometimes I wonder what she would be like now. I look at my sister, who was regulating [em idade] with her. I’d like to know how she was.”

A statue of Elis, inaugurated in 2009, at Usina da Gasómetro, one of the city’s postcards, although contested in aesthetic terms, has become a highly visited spot in Porto Alegre. As well as the room at the Casa de Cultura Mário Quintana, which exhibits the largest public collection on Elis in the country.

During the week, the Instagram of the place, @ccmarioquintana, should publish a link with digitized material of what is in the house.

One of the items on it is a t-shirt with the stylized Brazilian flag, in which Elis Regina’s name replaces the motto Ordem e Progresso — she was banned from performing with a similar piece, during the military dictatorship, and was buried wearing the item. .

“She was not a Chico Buarque, but she always expressed her repudiation of censorship, of the dictatorship itself. They were very clear positions”, says Regina Echevarria, author of “Furacão Elis” (LeYa) and a friend of the singer.

“How many things happened in those 40 years that left Elis very ‘alive’?”

Elis Vive is also the name adopted, since 2018, by a collective of Grêmio fans, in honor of the 688th member of the gaucho tricolor.

“We chose her as a symbol that represented all our agendas: freedom over our bodies, the right to be a fan, combating violence of any kind”, says Patrícia Ferreira, a member of the collective.

In the book he wrote about the 11 years, six months and 19 days he spent with his mother, “Elis e Eu” (Planeta), João Marcello says that for years he has been asked what he remembers about her.

“For those who love, everything happened the day before yesterday,” he says.

“I never wanted to be sad, a teenage decision of mine, because I didn’t want my mother to be sad, wherever she was. And that’s how I shaped myself over the years. Missing, it seems to me, is not the absence of someone, is presence.”