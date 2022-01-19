ES already has 4 deaths and 9 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in just two weeks of 2022

Photo: Diego Simao





Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) caused by the Influenza virus has already caused the death of 4 people in the first two weeks of this year in Espírito Santo alone. In total, 9 cases of the disease were recorded.

Among the people killed, one victim is between 50 and 59 years old, two are between 70 and 79 years old, and one is between 80 and 89 years old.

Most of the deaths were registered in the interior of Espírito Santo: 01 in Aracruz, 01 in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim and 01 in Rio Bananal. The fourth death occurred in Cariacica.

Influenza A, subtype H3N2, has predominated among the samples of suspected cases of flu syndrome analyzed by the Central Public Health Laboratory of Espírito Santo (Lacen/ES).

According to the State Department of Health, of the 2,227 samples, 1,158 were confirmed until Epidemiological Week 02. This represents a positivity of 51.99%.

In addition, last week Sesa received confirmation from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) of the presence of the Darwin/H3N2 Influenza circulating in Espírito Santo.

Number of cases registered in 2021

Throughout last year, of the 17,859 samples of suspected cases of flu syndrome analyzed, 840 were confirmed for Influenza A, with a positivity of 4.7% of the material analyzed. Data refer to Epidemiological Weeks 01 and 52.

Data from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (SIVEP-Influenza) also recorded 132 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) due to Influenza, and 27 deaths.

