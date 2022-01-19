European Regulators Call for End of Bitcoin Mining Model

Proof-of-work mining should be banned in the European Union (EU), said European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) Vice President Erik Thedéen, in an interview with the Financial Times

He declared that European regulators should encourage the crypto industry to use the proof-of-stake model, which consumes less energy. “The solution is to end the proof of work. The proof of stake has a much more moderate energy profile.”

In the proof-of-work model, miners use several powerful computers to solve complex mathematical problems in order to record transactions on the blockchain and earn rewards in digital currencies. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies in the world, use this model.

Already in mining based on the proof-of-stake model, users earn the right to record transactions based on the amount of investments (stake) they have in the network, using less energy. Ethereum plans to move to proof-of-stake in mid-2022.

At the moment, the European Union does not represent a significant share of the proof-of-work mining industry. According to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, Bitcoin mining is now dominated by the United States (35.4%), Kazakhstan (18.1%) and Russia (11.23%).

However, last year’s ban on mining in China, which dominated the market, worries EU officials, as the European mining industry could naturally grow as miners seek new places to establish themselves.

