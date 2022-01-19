Ex-Corinthians appears as one of the Brazilians with the most direct participation in goals in Europe

Despite being distant from Corinthians, Claudinho continues to build his career. For Zenit, the 24-year-old striker appeared in the ranking of Brazilians who scored the most goals and assists in the 2021/22 season, considering everyone who competes in the big leagues, Champions League or Europa League. – see below.

Vinícius Júnior: 22 direct participations Antony: 14 direct participations Gabriel Jesus: 14 direct participations João Pedro: 13 direct participations Lucas Paquetá: 12 direct participations Claudinho: 11 direct participations Roberto Firmino: 11 direct participations Lucas Moura: 11 direct participations Raphinha: 10 direct participations Willian José: direct participations

In sixth place, Claudinho scored nine goals for the Russian team, in addition to having contributed with two assists. The ranking data was released by the FootStats. It is worth remembering that the player was announced by Zenit in early August 2021, after a spell at Red Bull Bragantino. As a training club, Corinthians was entitled to a small portion of the transaction value.

The amount could be higher, as the Parque do São Jorge club first ceded the striker’s federative rights to Ponte Preta when it hired Clayson, and later sold 50% of the remaining economic rights to Red Bull Bragantino for R$1.5 million. .

Thus, what could have been more than R$45 million with Claudinho going to Zenit, turned into around R$700 thousand. Namely, the player only played one game as a professional for Timão, in March 2016. Against Linense, for Paulistão, he came on at the end of the second half, replacing André.

