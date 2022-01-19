Ex-porn star leaves ICU after infection with kidney and bladder damage

The model and former porn actress Vivi Fernandez, 44, left the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital São Luiz, Rede d’Or, in São Paulo, during treatment for pyelonephritis.

In contact with the report, she says that she remains hospitalized and there is no expected discharge.

The model highlighted that she will do another contrast tomography during the week to analyze the condition. “The severity of the infection caused kidney and bladder damage,” he said.

“My fever comes during the early hours. I lose a lot of fluid”, highlighted Vivi afterwards. She arrived at the hospital last Thursday (13) with symptoms of shortness of breath, sweating, nausea and fever.

This is not the first time that the ex-porn star’s hospitalization has had repercussions. In September of last year, Vivi Fernandez had a scare. The actress was diagnosed with myoma – a type of benign tumor in the uterus.