Expanding across South America, JetSMART opens flights to Montevideo

JetSMART Airlines performed today, January 18, 2022, its inaugural flight between Montevideo, Uruguay, and Santiago, Chile. The new route is the company’s sixth in South America and will have four flights a week during the summer.

“Today is a very important day for our company, as we started the first route in Uruguay to offer all passengers in that country our proposal to fly SMART, at ultra-low prices in modern Airbus A320 aircraft. We are the safest and most reliable low-cost airline in South America, according to the Skytrax World Airline Awards, and with the highest biosafety standards approved and certified by different international organizations,” said JetSMART CEO Estuardo Ortiz.

Currently, JetSMART has an extensive network of national and international destinations, with 38 domestic routes in Chile and international routes connecting the capital Santiago to Bogotá and Cali in Colombia, to Lima, Trujillo and Arequipa in Peru, as well as Buenos Aires in Argentina. It recently reactivated the Santiago-Foz de Iguaçu routes in Brazil and Antofagasta-Cali.

It is worth mentioning that the company was recognized by Skytrax as the best low cost airline in Latin America 2021 for its quality, punctuality and affordable prices that provide a concrete benefit to the passenger.

JetSMART Airlines is a South American ultra low cost airline founded by Indigo Partners, which operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. The company has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay and has transported more than 10 million passengers in its five years of operation, as of October 20, 2021.

The company’s vision is to offer ultra-low fares throughout South America, with the goal of reaching 100 planes and 100 million passengers transported by 2028.

