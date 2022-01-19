expert sees remote chance of sentence reversal for rape

The final sentence on the conviction of striker Robinho for rape in Italy should come out tomorrow. The last appeal presented by Robinho’s defense, which contests the nine-year prison sentence for gang rape that took place in a Milan nightclub in 2013, will be analyzed by the Court of Cassation, the third instance of Italian justice. The sentence will be final and there will be no further appeals.

According to the lawyer specializing in international law Michele Gentiloni, when there are two convictions, it is very difficult for the Cassation to reverse a decision. “It is not impossible, but when there is a conviction in the first and second degree, it is very difficult for that to happen”, says the lawyer.

“The Cassation does not enter into the merits of the matter. Its function is to control whether the decision of the Court of Appeal (second instance) was based on Italian law”, says Gentiloni.

In addition to the case of Robinho, the Court of the third criminal section will have to analyze other cases at the same hearing, scheduled to start at 6:00 am (Brasilia time). Sentences will only be issued after all cases have been presented — that of the Brazilian striker is first on the list.

Robinho and a Brazilian friend, Ricardo Falco, were convicted in the first instance by the Milan Court in 2017, and by the Court of Appeal, in the second instance, in 2020. Michele Gentiloni explains that if the conviction is confirmed, the Italian justice will ask for the extradition of Robinho and Falco. Faced with a refusal by Brazil to extradite the convict, Italy may ask him to serve his prison sentence in a Brazilian penitentiary.

Although Brazil and Italy have a bilateral agreement on judicial cooperation in criminal matters that makes it clear that the cooperation will not include the execution of an arrest warrant or convictions, the new Brazilian Migration Law (13.445/17) would support the request. The transfer of execution of sentence is foreseen for cases in which extradition is not possible due to nationality.

However, as the report by the UOL Esporte, in the last three years (from January 2019 to January 2022) the Secretariat for International Cooperation of the Attorney General’s Office (SCI – PGR) received only one request to transfer the execution of the sentence. The request was made by Switzerland and is being processed by the Superior Court of Justice.

According to the PGR’s International Cooperation Secretariat, “the transfer of execution of sentence involves the ratification of the foreign sentence by the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ). However, there is no deadline for the process, which follows the rules of the Court and the specifics of the specific case.”

Altogether, in the last 3 years, the International Cooperation Secretariat of the PGR followed about 45 cases of transfer of investigation, process or execution of sentence from other countries.

The ones that most transferred criminal procedures or processes to Brazil were Portugal (15 cases), Switzerland and Argentina (7 cases each). The investigations or prosecutions transferred to Brazil are mainly related to the crimes of murder, embezzlement, money laundering and rape, as in the case of Robinho.

The player and Ricardo Falco are being sued because they and four other friends allegedly raped a 23-year-old girl in a nightclub in Milan in 2013. After receiving the victim’s complaint, the Italian police opened an investigation and, with judicial authorization, placed eavesdropping on the accused’s cars and telephones. The intercepted conversations served as a basis for the prosecution of the Public Ministry against the defendants.

Stefano Ammendola, the first prosecutor in the case, had asked for ten years in prison, but said he was satisfied with the nine years still given in the sentence of first instance.