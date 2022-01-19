Exynos 2200: Samsung launches mobile chip with PlayStation technology | Cell

Samsung has announced the launch of the Exynos 2200, the new high-powered chip to fight for territory with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The processor should debut in the Galaxy S22 line, whose global announcement is expected in the first half of February. The component stands out for its graphic capacity, which should be an extra attraction among the gamer audience. The feature was developed in partnership with AMD.

Among the highlights are support for cameras up to 200 MP and good performance when viewing mobile game applications. In addition to Qualcomm, the piece must compete with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip.

🔎 Leaked images of the Galaxy S22 Plus, the next rival of the iPhone 13 Pro

2 of 2 Samsung presents new Exynos 2200 processor — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Samsung presents new Exynos 2200 processor — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

The Exynos 2200 is a four-nanometer chip with eight cores distributed as follows: one Cortex-X2 for functions that require heavier processor work, three Cortex-A710 for medium tasks, and four Cortex-A510, which are smaller and geared towards basic activities. Samsung has not disclosed the respective speeds.

The processor also has the Xclipse 920 GPU, the result of a partnership between Samsung and AMD. Such a video card uses RDNA 2 technology, which is present, for example, in the PlayStation 5 console and allows bringing Ray Tracing to cell phones. This tool simulates the behavior of light in the real world, with the aim of achieving lighting effects closer to reality. This should generate more immersive graphics, optimizing the gaming experience.

Together, all the tools detailed above should support Quad HD+ displays with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, as well as 200 MP sensors, which can record in 8K at 60 fps. The connection to the 5G network, on the other hand, undergoes restructuring and starts to deliver the widest coverage with mmWave bands. It is also worth mentioning that the chip has a new neural processing unit (NPU), optimizing the device’s artificial intelligence.