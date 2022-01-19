FalleN confirms negotiations with Imperial: “I believe that in the coming days we will have a definition” | DRAFT5

“I’ve been talking to felippe1 (CEO of Imperial) since I started this idea. (…) I was at a time with the boys to think about doing our business, because with foreigners it seemed difficult, people don’t really believe in the project“, said the True One.
“We want to work with those who want to work with us, and that’s something we really appreciate about Felippe. We went after several people saying that we wanted to work with them, and many times they said that it was not interesting, that there was risk, that it was not what they needed, and we understand, you have to align things. And in Felippe I could see another footprint, he wants to make it happen at any cost, he is a guy who is “all-in” in bringing this project“, said FalleN.
Also according to the captain of the project that has been shaking the hearts of the most nostalgic fans of Brazilian Counter-Strike, there is a great possibility of a positive outcome in the negotiations with Imperial: “There’s a great chance we can do something with him (felippe1)“, he assured.
FalleN, by the way, is quite optimistic and happy with the choice that put him back together with a 100% Brazilian cast: “You wonder if you’re doing the right thing, but in less than a week I’m already absolutely sure I did the right thing. I’m happy as hell, playing with guys who like to play with me, who listen to me“, he praised.
“I believe that in the next few days we will have a definition (about the organization)“, he pondered. “Nevertheless, the legendary sniper wants his team ready to compete as soon as possible: “The championships are starting, the league of ESEA It’s going to start in February and we need to be there. The expectation is that in the next few days everything will be resolved so that next month we can start“, finished.