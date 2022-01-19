FalleN confirms negotiations with Imperial: “I believe that in the coming days we will have a definition” | DRAFT5

“We want to work with those who want to work with us, and that’s something we really appreciate about Felippe. We went after several people saying that we wanted to work with them, and many times they said that it was not interesting, that there was risk, that it was not what they needed, and we understand, you have to align things. And in Felippe I could see another footprint, he wants to make it happen at any cost, he is a guy who is “all-in” in bringing this project“, said FalleN.