Famous Trader Points out 4 Cryptocurrencies to Keep an Eye on While Bitcoin Could Rebound and Rise Up to 10%

Although the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has been struggling to maintain its value above $44,000 and, as a result, has disappointed cryptocurrency investors who believe in a new bull rally as early as the beginning of 2022, p.for the famous trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe the cryptocurrency market is about to recover from the slump of the beginning of the year.

So, according to him, Bitcoin price should continue trading sideways for a few more days, before starting a bullish move that could take the top cryptocurrency on the market again above $50K.

Van de Poppe’s optimistic outlook is also shared by Transfero analysts who highlight that in the last seven days, ending on January 13, the exchange rate bitcoin stayed above the $42.7k support, which, according to the company, indicates a good moment of recovery.

The low, before the cryptocurrency reaches this support, was below US$ 40 thousand. However, the Transfero team warns that the moment is one of caution.

“The moving averages of 50 (MMS 50) and 200 (MMS 200) are close to crossing over,” the analysts pointed out.

It is worth explaining that the Simple Moving Average of 200 periods (MMS 200) practically represents the average of the year (200 days) and, therefore, has a very strong weight in the analyses, being considered a long-term indicator. The 50-period Simple Moving Average (MMS 50) illustrates the quarterly average and is considered a medium-term indicator.

In this way, the crossing of these averages is very important in graphic analyses, because, traditionally, indicates the long-term trend of the market.

“In this case, we would be facing a “Death Cross”, which would be the crossing of MMS50 from top to bottom of MMS200, which would indicate a downtrend for the next few days”, pointed out the experts.

However, despite the downward trend, the company points out that the volatility of BTC has been decreasing, which may indicate that investors are thinking more about the long term, bringing greater stability to fluctuations.

According to Transfero, this long-term thinking, which considers bitcoin as a store of value, is reinforced by the graph (below), which shows the number of Grayscale BTC holdings, which has hardly changed, even with the recent drop in the price of the leading cryptocurrency market.

“Despite the bearish market scenario, the time is to hold on to investments and wait for good buying opportunities that arise, according to the supports traced in the BTC chart”, guided the Transfero team.

Which cryptocurrency to track

As the charts signal a possible recovery in the cryptocurrency market driven by the rise in the price of Bitcoin, van de Poppe highlights that investors should keep an eye out for 4 cryptocurrencies that could follow BTC towards a new appreciation.

Among the cryptocurrencies indicated by the trader is Ethereum (ETH) competitor Harmony (ONE) which he says is eliminating its final resistance area and rising up to 71% from the current price of $0.32.

“Strongly optimistic here. Big ones [resistência ao suporte] flips. Looking for continuation to $0.50-$0.55.”

Secondly, the analyst points out that traders can watch out for Cardano (ADA) which may start a new bullish cycle in its BTC pair (ADA/BTC) after losing more than 50% of its value in about four months. months.

“New cycle started? Looking really good.”

The third altcoin on the analyst’s radar is the Decentraland (MANA) metaverse platform. According to the cryptocurrency strategist, MANA must stay above the support at $2.50 to have a chance to sustain its bullish momentum.

“The crucial area appears to be holding -> bullish continuation?

Finally, fourth, the analyst highlights that he has his eye on The Graph (GRT), a platform that indexes and organizes blockchain data. Van de Poppe says the GRT must eliminate its immediate resistance to generate bullish momentum.

“This one needs to go through a crucial level. If that happens, the trend will likely reverse. Crucial area: between $0.625 and $0.65.”



