Fantastic Four Actor Confirmed To Make His Doctor Strange 2 Debut

Doctor Strange 2 is the next movie from Marvel Studios, and what’s more, the movie will bring big surprises for fans of the Fantastic Four! After all, while we wait for the MCU reboot of the family of heroes to arrive, one of its members will appear in the Multiverse of Madness.

As we revealed here before, this is Reed Richards, the famous Mr Fantastic! However, previously it was thought that the version of the hero that we will have in the film would be played again by Ioan Gruffudd. The actor who brought the hero to life in the 2005 and 2007 films.

But in the last week, news broke that Marvel Studios had begun the search for the cast of the Quartet reboot. At the same time, the BOMB came that the version of Reed in Doctor Strange 2 is being played by… John Krasinski!

the eternal actor of The Office and creator of a silent place will take on the role in the film, fulfilling the fan’s dream. It turns out that this news raised a not-so-good doubt and hypothesis, as he could be playing just a Variant of the hero.

Now all that’s missing is Emily Blunt!

And not being the same version that we will see in the Quartet movie. Fortunately, the insider Film Informant It’s been rumored that the actor who will play Reed in Doctor Strange 2 will ALSO be in the team’s reboot.

Which leads to the understanding that Krasinski WILL BE the official Mr. Fantastic of the MCU. Not just a brief cameo in the Multiverse of Madness. Is there anything better than this? Most likely not!

Marvel Finally Starts Casting Fantastic Four Actors

It’s no secret that Marvel Studios is developing a new reboot of the Fantastic Four, the comic book super team. Currently, the bet is that the film will premiere sometime in 2024.

The new Fantastic Four movie will be helmed by director Jon Watts, director of the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland, which was recently completed with Spider-Man: No Return Home.

And one of the great expectations surrounding the new film is to be able to discover the actors that will form the new Fantastic Four, with many fans already having their favorite options for each hero of the Marvel team.

Previously the big favorites were John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Married in real life, fans wanted the actors to play Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, a choice that shouldn’t be Marvel Studios’ choice.

THE Variety reported yesterday that Fantastic Four it should be the next film that director Jon Watts will helm, although the filmmaker is also involved with other projects. And with that, casting news should come soon.

According to the MTTSH, responsible for most of the spiderman 3, Marvel Studios has finally started casting actors for Fantastic Four. The insider did not reveal any names, but announcements should not be far from happening.

Fantastic Four will be a Marvel Studios reboot, the team’s first film to be produced by the studio. There is no release date yet. The characters have had three film adaptations, two of medium success, and one a failure. The unanimity is that no film has honored the characters in the way they deserve. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is expected to finally get it!

