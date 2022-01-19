Far-Right Presidential Candidate Convicted in France of Inciting Hate | World

The far-right candidate in the French presidential elections, Éric Zemmour, was sentenced this Monday (17) to a fine of 10 thousand euros for inciting hatred against migrants. The candidate accused the trial of being political and will appeal the decision.

The case took place in 2020 when, during a program on Cnews, Éric Zemmour criticized the entry of unaccompanied migrant minors, whom he described as “thieves”, “murderers” and “rapists”. The migratory flow was defined by the then columnist as “a permanent invasion”.

The speeches were considered by the French justice as incitement to hatred against this population, a crime punishable by a fine of 10 thousand euros (R$ 63 thousand).

2 of 2 Eric Zemmour in an image taken on October 16, 2021 — Photo: Eric Gaillard/Reuters Eric Zemmour in an image taken on October 16, 2021 — Photo: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

This is not the first time the polemicist has been condemned for his speech. Next Thursday (20), he will be judged for statements made on another Cnews program. In October 2019, the now-candidate claimed on television that Marshal Pétain, the French head of state who collaborated with Nazi Germany, “saved” French Jews.

The Paris prosecutor is also asking for the punishment with a fine of 10,000 euros.

Following Monday’s announcement of the decision, Zemmour denounced what he considered an “illogical and stupid condemnation”. “It’s political justice. I am being judged politically,” said the candidate, who did not appear in court and will appeal the decision.

Three months before the elections

The far-right candidate has repeatedly criticized the conduct of trials against his speeches during the election campaign period. Presidential elections take place in France in April.

In a previous statement, Zemmour went so far as to say that French justice “runs to satisfy [os] whims” of “a dozen anti-racist associations and about 20 departmental councils, mostly on the left, [que] filed a civil suit before the first round of the presidential elections”.

However, the former TV commentator does not moderate his lines or avoid controversy. In his official candidacy video, the Frenchman used footage from films and music without authorization, which is the reason for another lawsuit brought by companies and artists.