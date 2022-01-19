Faustão has a historic audience in his debut on the Band and gives Globo a headache

the debut of faustão entered the history of band. The communicator started this Monday (17) his new attraction on the São Paulo channel, displacing SBT and Record. The news even stirred up the Ibope of Globe, which saw its rates fall.

Fausto Silva’s new program debuted with an average of 8.3 points and 10 peak points. With this performance, the attraction guaranteed the vice-leader for the Band. In the same time slot, SBT closed in third, with 7.6 points, followed by Record, which was in fourth place, with 7.1 points.

Faustão takes audience away from Globo

Globo reached 22.7 points and remained in the isolated first place in the dispute with Faustão. Even though it was the absolute leader in the ibope, the carioca broadcaster felt a drop in audience higher than SBT and Record.

Jornal Nacional, for example, scored only 20.4 points on average. As a result, it had a drop of more than three points compared to the previous Monday, the 10th, when it scored 23.6 points.

A Lugar ao Sol also felt the arrival of the new competitor and returned to embitter your worst audience on mondays. The nine o’clock soap opera by Lícia Manzo won 23.1 points, the same rate as last week.

Reaction with BBB22

Globo’s ibope rose again just minutes before BBB22 debut, which went on air at 10:15 pm. The program led by Tadeu Schmidt started at around 25 points and reached peaks of 30 points around 11 pm.

In the general average, it closed with an average of 27.9 points. The index was enough for the reality show to have the highest premiere ratings since 2018, when it registered 30.4 points. It surpassed the editions of 2019 (22.5), 2020 (24.9) and 2021 (27.4).

Faustão’s highest-rated moment on the Band It happened around 9pm. At that moment, it reached 10 rating points. The attraction, which aired from 8:30 pm to 10:40 pm, even opened two points of advantage over SBT and Record at times. Each point represents 74,666 households in Greater São Paulo.

Return to the Band

The veteran’s return to the Band after 32 years at Globo was attended by names such as Zeca Pagodinho, Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge. Anne Lottermann (who left the Jornal Nacional weather forecast) and João Guilherme Silva, the presenter’s son, helped Fausto Silva in command of the program.

Faustão na Band airs from Monday to Friday. according to the entertain said, it is the most expensive attraction of the Band to run an advertisement.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ