Faustão is diagnosed with covid-19 in debut week on Band

Fausto Silva has covid-19. The diagnosis takes place the week of the presenter’s debut on Band. With that, the recordings are suspended – but programs have already been filmed until next Wednesday (26).

Fulfilling the protocols determined by the medical staff of the Band, Fausto Silva took the PCR test for the detection of covid-19 and the result was positive. The presenter is asymptomatic, is doing well and will continue to work from home, fulfilling the quarantine. The recordings of the program “Faustão na Band” are suspended. As there are already recorded editions of the attraction until next Wednesday (26), the exhibition will not be affected. The presenter should resume recording early next week.

Fausto Silva returned to present an attraction on television seven months after the announcement of his departure from TV Globo. “Faustão na Band” had its first program on Monday (17) and features guest artists.

The communicator returns to Band after spending more than 30 years in charge of Globo’s Sundays. In a recent interview with the podcast “Rap 77”, he said that this “is a page turned”, and stressed that he was “very happy” in the company.