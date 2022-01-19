Faustão na Band gave the station’s highest rating in the last 12 years

The night show “Faustão na Band” premiered yesterday and lasted from 8:30 pm to 10:35 pm.

In this period of time, Band’s new hire registered the largest audience in points, in Greater SP, since January 2010.

The new TV attraction of the Saad family (which turns 55 in 2022) ended up with 8.3 points (12.3% share). The last time the Band had so much rating was on January 25, 2010, with “Jornal da Band” (9.5 points).

Data are consolidated and measured by Kantar Ibope. They were obtained by the column from third parties because, contractually, Kantar cannot disclose them to the press.

It remains to be seen whether Fausto SIlva will keep his breath: the program will be 100% recorded and shown from Monday to Friday.

See below the biggest audiences of the Band this century:

Date, event, audience in points

11/29/2001: Mercosur Cup (Grêmio x Flamengo) – 14.5 points

11/22/2001: Ditto (Flamengo x Grêmio) – 13 points

01/04/2012: Panic in the Band – 10.7 points

07/16/2013: The League – 10.6 points

09/15/2015: Master Chef BR – 10.2 points

01/18/2011: Brazil Urgent 2 – 10.1 points

07/15/2010: 24h Police – 9.9 points

22/07/2010: Police 24h – 9.8 points

01/25/2010: Jornal da Band – 9.5 points

01/17/2022: Faustão in the Band – 8.3 points

