Faustão tests positive and leaves the recordings at Band – Prisma

After undergoing routine tests at the beginning of the week, and all with very good results, Fausto Silva tested positive for Covid on the morning of this Wednesday (19).

Asymptomatic and vaccinated three times, he is in a good mood and feels absolutely nothing, but he will be obliged to comply with the regulatory isolation.

Regarding the Band programs, there is no problem with their exhibitions this week. They are all ready, including On the track of success it’s the barbecue.

Anyway, and even without him, the work of his production will continue normally, including recordings every day, under the command of Anne Lotermann and João Guilherme. Kind of a trial by fire, but the two have all the conditions to overcome.

As for Fausto, according to his doctors, he will have to fulfill the quarantine period until Sunday. In the second, you will take a new test and, if negative, you will be able to return to your normal activities.

The Band, by the way, has just released a statement about:

*Fausto Silva tested positive for covid-19* Fulfilling the protocols determined by the medical staff of the Band, Fausto Silva took the PCR exam for the detection of covid-19 and the result was positive. The presenter is asymptomatic, is doing well and will continue to work from home, fulfilling the quarantine.

The recordings of the program “Faustão na Band” are suspended. As there are already recorded editions of the attraction until next Wednesday (26), the exhibition will not be affected. The presenter should resume recording early next week.

The column, however, reiterates that João Guilherme and Anne Lotermann should continue recording normally. At the moment, they are even preparing for it.