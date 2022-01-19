Fausto’s premiere puts Band in the vice-leadership of TV

Fausto places the broadcaster as the vice-leader of audience (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The debut of presenter Fausto Silva on Band this Monday (17/01) made the station vice-leader of audience in Greater So Paulo, the main advertising market in the country, instead of third or fourth place, as it traditionally was.

On air from 8:30 pm to 10:40 pm (Brasilia time), the program



Faust in the Band



recorded an average of 8 points, with peaks of 9.5 points. The number is five times higher than the Grupo Bandeirantes average for the timetable, which was 1.5 points, until December, the band was occupied by religious programming.

Seven months after being taken off the air by TV Globo is not extinct



Sunday of Faust



, now, the new attraction will be daily, instead of just on Sundays and the communicator surprised and surpassed the expectations of the São Paulo station itself in its debut. crazy, dude!

According to information from the TV Observatory, SBT was in third place, with only 7.4 points, while the fourth-placed Record TV accounted for 7.3. Following were TV Cultura, in fifth place with 0.5 points, in addition to TV Brasil and RedeTV!, tied with only 0.3 average each.

Fausto’s new program was only behind TV Globo – which made 22.4, the presenter faced the



National Journal



, the soap opera



a place in the sun



and the debut of the reality show



BBB22



, under the command of Thaddeus Schmidt.

Fausto’s attractions to face the audience were the sambistas Zeca Pagodinho, Seu Jorge and Alexandre Pires, in addition to the traditional Videocassetadas.



Faust in the Band



promises to deliver a different picture from Monday to Friday. By his side on stage, Silva will have the company of journalist Anne Lottermann, who left the weather forecast for the



JN



to work on the new attraction and João Guilherme, his son.

It is worth noting that all figures relating to Monday’s date are mere previews, therefore, they may suffer some variation, for more or less in the consolidated result, which comes out this Tuesday (18/01).