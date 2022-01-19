Fearing a new variant of the virus, Hong Kong will slaughter 2,000 animals

Photo: Illustrative/Bonnie Kittle/Unsplash

Hong Kong will euthanize around 2,000 animals after some tested positive for coronavirus, as the city strives to maintain the “covid zero” strategy mandated by Beijing. The decision to euthanize the animals was taken after health authorities detected some cases of covid in a pet shop.

Territory Health Secretary Sophia Chan said the local government intends to preserve public health after a store employee and a customer also tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with some hamsters. The employee was infected with the Delta variant, which is very rare in Hong Kong.

The city has strictly adhered to China’s “zero covid” policy. Therefore, Hong Kong has been registering few cases of coronavirus. On the other hand, the financial center has been practically isolated from the rest of the world in the last two years.

Precaution

“Internationally there is no evidence that animals transmit the coronavirus to humans, but we will take precautionary measures against any transmission vector,” Chan explained. Initially, 11 positive samples were detected among the hamsters for sale at the Little Boss store in the Causeway Bay shopping district – filled with luxury stores and numerous dining options, such as trendy restaurants and street food stalls.

Local authorities believe the animals were imported from the Netherlands and have asked those who bought a hamster after December 22 to hand it over to be euthanized. Around 1,000 Little Boss animals will also be culled, while staff and customers will undergo testing.

Import

Another thousand hamsters from various other stores in Hong Kong will also be euthanized. “They are shedding the virus, which can infect other animals as well as humans,” said Thomas Sit, assistant director of the Hong Kong Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation. Little Boss and other pet stores are expected to remain closed and imports of small mammals have been suspended, officials said.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.