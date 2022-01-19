Federal Court prohibits Bolsonaro from using the term ‘leprosy’ in public statements | Rio de Janeiro

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, is prohibited by the Federal Court from using the expression “leprosy” and its derivatives to refer to leprosy in speeches and public statements. The decision is by the judge of the 3rd Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, Fabio Tenenblat.

The measure is extended to all representatives of the Union, which can still appeal.

Published this Saturday (15), the determination meets a lawsuit filed by the Movement for the Reintegration of People Affected by Leprosy (Morhan).

In December last year, when he was in Santa Catarina, the president used the expressions “leprosy” and “leper” during a speech to refer to leprosy.

The magistrate recalls that there is already a federal law (9010/1995) that prohibits the use of the expression.

In the lawsuit filed in court, Morhan claims that the expression “leprosy” has a strong discriminatory and stigmatizing content in relation to people affected by leprosy and their families, who were once subjected to isolation and compulsory hospitalization in colony hospitals.

“There is danger of harm in the non-observance of the official terminology foreseen in Law nº 9.010/1995, considering the historical debt that society has with people affected by leprosy and, more than that, the psychological damage caused by the use of stigmatizing and discriminatory by public authorities”, argued the judge.

The magistrate, however, chose not to accept another request made by the Morhan action: to establish a daily fine of R$ 50 thousand in case of use of the expression.

“There is no point in assuming that there will be repetition in the non-compliance with the legislation by federal authorities”, says the judge.