Felipe Neto on BBB 22 participants: ”Get the bolsominions out of the program”

Felipe Neto is a staunch critic of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, Everyone already knows this. But, it seems, the youtuber has extended his rancidity to the participants who are voters of the president of the republic. This Monday (17), the influencer commented on his first impressions of the participants and sent it straight away.

”And so, people, from the bottom of my heart: I think politics and BBB don’t mix. So, we soon have to see who the bolsominions are and get them out of the program. already solved”, insisted Felipe Neto. Do you agree with the youtuber’s speech?

Felipe Neto takes on depression and vents on social media

At the beginning of the year, youtuber Felipe Neto took to his social networks to vent and reveal that he is in deep depression. To the fans, he made a heartfelt appeal: “Depression is a disease of the mind, as gastritis is a disease of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without medicine, you won’t cure this gastritis. Anyway, the summary is: get help. Don’t face it alone. No more text aff“, revealed.

The digital influencer who went through a breakup said that his friends are the ones who are with him at the moment and who take turns not to leave him alone in his mansion in Rio de Janeiro: “Trying to face depression alone is like entering the field alone and without a goalkeeper and trying to beat Flamengo. Or Corinthians. (…). You will not win. I’m just here, standing, because since I sank, my friends have organized a rotation to always be people in my house, 24 hours“, vented.

