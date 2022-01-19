Feminist, future Chilean first lady says she will ‘reshape’ position in the country

Irina Karamanos, who takes office on March 11, praised the role that her predecessors played, but promised to debate the future of trans youth and migrant children in the country.

Javier TORRES / AFP Irina Karamanos played an important role in the candidacy of the new Chilean president



President-elect’s girlfriend Chile, Gabriel Boric, Irina Karamanos confirmed this Tuesday, 18th, that she will be sworn in as First Lady on March 11th, but said she will “reformulate” the post. “Reformulating means adapting it to the times, giving it a more contemporary touch and depersonalizing it. And that means changing the relationship with power and the relationship between power and women in politics,” Karamanos argued. The future first lady acknowledged the “important work” carried out by her predecessors, but claimed that it was necessary to talk about other issues such as “transgender youth” or “migrant children”. “I place myself at the disposal of this project to work for the benefit of Chile and its diversity, with a less charitable, but more articulate and diplomatic role,” he added, in a conversation with journalists outside the president-elect’s work office. A feminist and militant in the Frente Amplio, one of the two parties that formed the alliance by which Boric won the presidential election, Karamanos had shown reluctance to assume the post of first lady.

The 32-year-old anthropologist and political scientist was instrumental in collecting signatures to launch Boric’s candidacy for the presidency and played a key role in the final stretch of the electoral campaign. At just 35 years of age and with over 4.6 million votes cast, Boric became the youngest and most voted president-elect in Chilean history on December 19, when he defeated far-right candidate José Antonio Kast in second place. shift. Defender of the constituent process in which the country is immersed and a fierce critic of the neoliberal model established during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), Boric wants to expand the role of the State towards a model of social welfare similar to that of Europe. . “The most important thing will be to contribute to the transformations that this government project is proposing, and within the framework of this we will certainly be in the field and doing a lot of work, talking to all the agents”, stated Karamanos.

*With information from EFE