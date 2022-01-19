Fiat Pulse 1.3 CVT drinks little and loses chance to sell PCD

how is the Fiat Pulse basic with automatic transmission? This question has been pounding in the minds of consumers, as well as the specialized press, since the launch of the Italian brand’s compact SUV in October 2021. Finally, the time has come to find out. THE Car Journal accelerated to version 1.3 Drive CVT, which uses the same mechanical assembly as the Fiat Strada Ranch pickup, tested here.

Under the hood, we have the 1.3 Firefly flex aspirated 107 hp and 13.7 mkgf with ethanol in the tank. The engine lost performance to comply with the new limits for emission of pollutants of the Proconve L7, in force since January 1st. The set brings the CVT exchange with seven-speed simulation of the Japanese Aisin. The focus is on comfort and fuel economy.

As was to be expected, the Pulse 1.3 CVT it has less modern equipment than the 1.0 turbo flex versions. Thus, the SUV of the Italian brand arrived within the new limit of R$ 100 thousand for PCD cars. However, with the latest readjustment, the automatic Drive version goes beyond the ceiling to ICMS exemption and loses the chance to sell a lot to PCD.

In short, Fiat’s plan was to make this version a bestseller. But that dream is over, at least in relation to the SUV market for PCD with ICMS exemption. With a price above R$ 100 thousand, the Fiat Pulse is, therefore, eligible only for the IPI exemption (Tax on Industrialized Products), which has a ceiling of R$ 200 thousand.

economic storm

Until then, the main manufacturer of the Stellantis group had only released tests and more complete information about the versions Audace and Impetus. More expensive, they use the 1.0 turboflex engine, which Jornal do Carro has already analyzed.

About the entry settings, with 1.3 aspirated engine, little was known. Only that they had very competitive prices for a market increasingly obsessed with SUVs and the like. Thus, they started from less than R$90 thousand with a manual transmission and from just over R$95 thousand with the automatic CVT.

KRPIX/ESTADÃO

And the first three months of sale, until December 2021, proved that the Fiat Pulse was on the right track. There were about 10 thousand reservations in the first month and almost 7 thousand registrations in 90 days. In this way, he managed to position himself among the 20 best sellers in the segment.

But, behold, January 2022 arrived, with the typical summer storms. And also with a bucket of ice water on the spirits of those who hoped to get a good deal.

The dealership dilemma

Soaring inflation, with more than 10% in the last year, plus an unpredictable economy. Thus, this equation led to a new increase in the table by several manufacturers. Fiat was no exception and, in total, the Cumulative Pulse reset topped 10%.

The Pulse 1.3 Drive AT jumped from R$96,975 in São Paulo, the state with the highest ICMS rate, to R$100,070.

KRPIX/ESTADÃO

Jornal do Carro contacted several Fiat dealerships by telephone and online messages. They were contacted, namely, units in the capital of São Paulo and also in other regions of the country.

?We had an online meeting with Fiat’s sales management, who decided to withdraw Pulse from the PCD offer. The most we are going to achieve, for some customers, is to reach the limit of the IPI exemption?, said a seller from São Paulo, capital.

This is because the limit to request only the IPI exemption is higher, reaching R$ 200 thousand, valid until the end of 2026. From all the stores that returned, we heard a similar response.

ICMS prank

In the case of ICMS, the new rule raised the value limit of the car eligible for exemption from BRL 70 thousand to BRL 100 thousand. However, there is a catch.

Even with the highest value allowed, the amount to be slaughtered is still within the R$ 70 thousand level. That is, the customer would pay the tax proportional to the amount that exceeds this level, up to R$ 100 thousand.

With Pulse surpassing this new limit, only those who can lower the IPI will be able to close a deal for more comradely values. According to the dealers’ own calculation, it would be possible to bill a Pulse 1.3 Drive AT for something between R$ 85 thousand and R$ 89 thousand.

KRPIX/ESTADÃO

But this may not even happen in practice. The queue to get a unit of the Drive version of the Fiat Pulse is currently between 120 and 150 days. And there’s no guarantee that four or five months after booking, the price hasn’t gone up again.

?If 150 days from now the value of the car is higher, there is nothing to do. We have to invoice based on the price of the day the car arrives at the store”, explained the same salesperson from the São Paulo store.

The fact that Fiat called a last-minute meeting with the country’s shopkeepers shows how painful it must have been to make this decision. After all, we are talking about the sales potential of a model that could clearly change the sales scenario and placements in the segment.

How is the Pulse 1.3 CVT doing?

Of course, with the car in the garage, we wouldn’t miss the chance to find out what the cheapest automatic Pulse predicates are.

Manufactured in Betim (MG) on MLA platform, the Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 leaves aside the 130 hp turbo engine. Here the Firefly 1.3 is used, with 8V and 98/107 hp at 6,000/6,250 rpm and 13.2 at 4,250 /13.7 m.kgf at 4,000 rpm (gasoline/ethanol).

KRPIX/ESTADÃO

But the older design engine doesn’t match so well with the simulated 7-speed CVT gearbox (the same as the Toyota Yaris).

The result is that the car is slow, slow in exits, resumptions and overtaking, even stepping to the limit of the throttle stroke. That’s because, to deliver better consumption, the transmission programming keeps the engine speed always between 1,200 and 1,500 rpm.

mismatch

With that, at 40 km/h, the Fiat Pulse is already in what would be equivalent to the 5th. march. And the seventh step of the schedule is already reached before 60 km/h, preventing the engine from filling and reaching its maximum torque range.

One solution is to use the sport key that this version brings in the multifunctional steering wheel? feature inherited from the Toro pickup. This makes Pulse more hectic, with delayed changes and more chance of getting close to 4K spins.

KRPIX/ESTADÃO

But that also brings some kind of boring jolts, in addition to the ?squealing? more associated with older CVT boxes. However, a positive point for those who focus more on cost / benefit is that the 1.3 engine is a little more economical than the 1.0 turbo.

with tank is 47 liters, the Pulse 1.3 automatic promises urban consumption of 12.9 km/l (gasoline) / 9.2 km/l (ethanol). On the road, it is 14.3 km/l (gasoline) / 10.4 km/l (ethanol), according to Inmetro data.

In turn, the 1.0 turbo version, still according to Inmetro data, does 12 km/l (gasoline) / 8.5 km/l (ethanol) in the city. In the road cycle, it is 14.6 km/l (gasoline) / 10.2 (road).

The following topic is perhaps the most subjective point. The hard plastic finish of this Pulse is no exception for models in the early market segments.

Is Pulse 1.3 CVT well equipped?

You can count 10 different textures of this hard plastic in the cabin, ranging from the most polished panels to surfaces you know, just by looking, will get dirty and stained over time.