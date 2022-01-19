FIFA Mobile introduces new features in “major update” | fifa

The last major update to FIFA Mobile was in 2016. In this new version, the game will have a reworked graphics engine. Some high-end phones will be able to run the app at 60 frames per second (fps).

In addition, new camera options are available for shots on goal, free kicks, corners and penalties, as well as broadcast replays. The idea is to give more immersion to the mobile game. A number of new stadiums are now available to unlock, along with unique weather for the venues, with time of day options allowing matches to be played during the day, at dusk or at night.

This major FIFA Mobile update has been in the works for years — reveals Jace Yang, General Manager of EA China