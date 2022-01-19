FIFA Mobile updated with 60fps game mode, narration in Portuguese and more

According to Electronic Arts (EA), the game’s developer, FIFA Mobile’s graphics have been improved and players will enjoy even more on-screen detail during a match. In addition, the controls have been redesigned to work on a variety of devices.

FIFA Mobile, the mobile version of the popular soccer simulator, is receiving a major update this Tuesday (18). The update brings news such as renewed graphics, game mode at 60 fps (for compatible phones), audio commentary in Portuguese, new cameras and more.

FIFA Mobile now also has the option to switch between four camera angles in real time, new camera options for shots on goal and set pieces, replays, new stadiums, weather, among other news.

The game gained live commentary from in-game narrators and now 11 languages ​​are supported, including Brazilian Portuguese. Going even further in terms of audio, FIFA Mobile now has new chants and songs sung by the fans.

EA claims that the game will offer more team management power and control over the team during 11v11 gameplay. Because of this, it will be possible to improve substitutions, positions in the game and other aspects.

FIFA Mobile and the new update are now available for free download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play for Android devices.