FIFA opens ticket sales for the World Cup in Qatar | international football

FIFA opened this Wednesday, at 7 am (GMT), the first phase of ticket sales for the Qatar World Cup, which will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022. The first period of commercialization runs until February 22.
Starting this Wednesday, fans can submit their ticket requests. In this initial promotion, it will not make a difference whether entries are submitted on the first day, the last day or any other time, as all tickets will be allocated after the entry period closes.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS
– This is a FIFA World Cup for Qatar, the region and the world, and the products launched today reflect FIFA’s aim to bring the beautiful game to as many fans as possible around the world – said the secretary- FIFA generalist Fatma Samoura.
Al Bayt Stadium, where the opening match of the 2022 World Cup will be played, in Qatar – Photo: Allan Caldas
If the number of tickets requested for any match exceeds the total charge available for the domestic or international market, tickets will be allocated through a lottery process. All successful, partially approved and non-approved candidates will be notified of the result of their applications by March 8, along with the next steps and deadline for payment.
As was FIFA’s ticket policy for the 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions of the World Cup, residents of the host country will benefit exclusively from a special price category.
– The first World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world will be an extraordinary event and, together with our partners, rights holders and other stakeholders, Qatar cannot wait to bring fans together to celebrate their passion for football, experience a new culture and enjoy all that our country and region has to offer – said Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the Qatar World Cup.
Lusain Stadium, venue of the 2022 Qatar World Cup final – Photo: Disclosure
FIFA and Qatar say they are committed to putting health first. The State of Qatar will provide the necessary protections for the health and safety of everyone involved in the World Cup. All participants must follow the travel advice of the Qatari authorities and the latest guidance from the Qatar Ministry of Public Health. Full information on Covid-19 security measures will be communicated prior to the tournament.