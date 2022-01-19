Final Fantasy porn interrupts Italian government meeting

An Italian Senate meeting, which was taking place via Zoom, was interrupted by a porn (unofficial, obviously) from Final Fantasy VII. The CG video featured Tifa Lockhart, one of the game’s main characters. It’s hard not to wonder if the legislators even knew what it was about… Well, one of them might have.

As published by kotaku, Tifa Lockhart’s hentai aired just as Giorgio Parisi, one of last year’s Nobel Prize winners in physics, was being presented. At first, Maria Laura Mantovani, who ran the meeting, continued to speak even after the video appeared. Afterwards, she realized that something was wrong.

“the what, Naldush?”

“The Tifa Lockhart hentai video that was accidentally shown during a ZOOM meeting of the Italian senate yesterday, that’s what I said.” pic.twitter.com/hBSdNguXki — Ducktor Naldush (@FrancescoDonald) January 18, 2022

For the first half hour, the meeting seemed to be going well. However, as soon as Parisi was introduced, someone apparently shared their own computer screen while the video of Tifa was being played. A hacker perhaps? Or just an inattentive participant?

A good few minutes passed before the video was taken down, apparently. And even after the images stopped playing, the audio continued to play before everything went back to normal. If the Pope listening to the Undertale soundtrack was already unbelievable, this Italian government meeting is a step further.

In the Kotaku report, it is also stated that, in addition to Facebook, Final Fantasy VII porn would have also been shown on Senato TV, in Italy — yes, it is as if the same had happened here in Brazil through TV Senado. If you thought channels like this were boring, think again.

Only one piece of news was as big as this nonsense in the Italian Senate: the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. If you want to know more about it, check out this article.