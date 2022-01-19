Find out what happened to Nélio in Nos Tempos do Imperador

What happened to Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in Nos Tempos do Imperador? The return of the lawyer “vivinho da Silva” will air in this Wednesday’s chapter (19) of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. He will almost make Tonico (Alexandre Nero) fall backwards with his return from the dead. The audience will then see how Dolores’ lover (Daphne Bozaski) survived after being pushed off a cliff by his rival.

Nélio will reveal that he had the help of Adelaide (Ana Barroso), who found him disoriented and with broken legs. “There were some sequels, some memory lapses and that cane”, says the young man.

After months hiding in the merchant’s place, he will have a triumphant return. João Pedro Zappa’s character will tell what happened since the tragic day he saved the deputy’s life and ended up being sure that his ex-friend is really a monster.

“Adelaide saved me. Thanks to her I’m here to settle the score”, will thank Nélio. Through a series of flashbacks, the serial will show the scenes that the viewer is so curious to see.

Tonico looks at Nélio awestruck in the soap opera

Complaint and strong emotions

Tonico’s arms diversion scheme for Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) will be discovered by Dom Pedro (Selton Mello). It will be at the Emperor’s side that Dolores’ lover will appear before her tormentor.

“I received information that I need to clarify. I must warn you that they are very serious”, says Pedro.

“Is your majesty going to listen to political intrigues? You know very well how our enemies act”, the corrupt man will react. “Whoever made the accusation is not your enemy, on the contrary. He was very much your friend”, will reveal the governor. Then Nélio will appear to the rascal’s surprise.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end next month, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

