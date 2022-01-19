Find out when Arthur, Linn and Jade arrive on reality

It’s time for the cast of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) to be complete. According to Boninho, the trio composed of Linn da Quebrada, Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon will join the 17 participants in the most guarded house in Brazil this Thursday morning. That’s right, tomorrow morning!

The program director revealed the information during a live on Instagram, held during the dawn of today – parallel to the first endurance test of the season. Until then, the only information confirmed by the attraction about the arrival of the trio was the date of arrival of the participants.

On the second night of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), presenter Tadeu Schmidt started the program showing the entrance to the cabins in the house and, once again, recalled that there are still 3 participants left: “As you already know, the cabin is still incomplete. Arthur, Jade and Linn, who had tested positive for covid, are still awaiting the release of the doctors”, he said.

At the hotel, the trio reassured the fans: “I’m sure the house must be excited, the crowd has arrived, they must be getting to know each other, getting to know the house”, said Jade.

I’m still here strong, excited, anxious. Jade Picon

Linn appeared dancing and said that she really wants to enter the pool: “Are they already using it?”, he asked. Arthur, in turn, is singing in the hotel and counting the days to enter the house: “The game has already started, my being confined here is already part of it”.