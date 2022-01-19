Find out where to redeem this Wednesday’s PUBG Mobile codes (January 19, 2022)

Check this article from today, January 19, 2022 a list of Free PUBG Mobile codes.

THE PUBG Mobile Lite offers players a diverse selection of cosmetic items, including skins, costumes, and other accessories. These items often require players to spend BC or Battle Coins, which is not feasible.



–Continues after advertising–

Redemption codes come to the aid of those users who cannot spend in-game currency. In most cases, code released to the PUBG Mobile also works for the lighter variant.

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular mobile games in the world, accumulates more than 1 billion downloads since its launch, offers many items to attract more players every day.

To buy items, players will need to spend UC (that’s money in PUBG). Redeem Code is an exclusive voucher that gives you the opportunity to get some interesting items for free on PUBG Mobile.

You can earn many premium items in PUBG Mobile Game such as Outfit, Vehicle Skins, Gun Skins and UC. however, items are not paid for free.



–Continues after advertising–

How to redeem PUBG mobile codes

There are some steps given below on how to use redemption codes in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: Firstly, open PUBG Mobile and go to the events section.

You will also enjoy reading: Step 2: here, you will select “Lucky Bunny Gashapon”. Step 3: Then press the rescue button. A dialog box will appear in front of you, you will be asked to confirm the details you have entered. Step 4: When checking all details, click OK button to confirm.

How do I get a PUBG redemption code? Step 1: Visit the official PUBG & Open Redemption Center website.

Step 2: You will see the three empty boxes such as Character ID, Second Redemption Code and Last Verification Code.

Step 3: Enter the redemption code here.

Step 4: You will receive rewards in the in-game mailbox.

About PUBG Mobile



–Continues after advertising–

PUBG Mobile is a free battle royale game for mobile platforms with Android via Google Play and iOS via the App Store. In addition, the game has purchases of cosmetic items that do not change the gameplay.

It was released globally in March 2018. Built with Unreal Engine 4, PUBG MOBILE focuses on visual quality, maps, shooting feel and other aspects to deliver a complete and surreal Battle Royale style combat experience.



–Continues after Advertising!–

One hundred players land on the battlefield for an intense and fun journey. Each one needs to scavenge for supplies to survive and make the most of the potential of the map’s terrain, vehicles and items so that your team will be the last to survive on the battlefield. Hold back the excitement and don’t let your guard down as the playing area shrinks.

Players have many maps available to choose from: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik and more. Don’t forget about the varied mechanics you can explore! To this day, PUBG MOBILE isn’t just a game, it’s a connection point for multiple players around the world, as well as being a brand that encourages everyone to enjoy life to the fullest.



–Continues after advertising–

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related