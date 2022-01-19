Find out who is the boy who kissed Anitta on Domingão do Huck

Hugo Novaes kissed Anitta in a painting by Domingão do Huck
Hugo Novaes kissed Anitta in the frame of Domingão do Huck (Image: Reproduction – Instagram – Globo / Editing – RD1)

anita gave a lot of talk on social media after debuting a dating painting on Domingão do Huck, shown last Sunday (16). In the attraction, the singer had to choose a suitor among five boys who were participating.

Among the finalist participants were Hugo, Bruno and Matheus. The first was chosen by the singer, who gave the boy a kiss while she was blindfolded on the show’s stage.

Find out who Hugo Novaes is, the boy who kissed Anitta on Sunday

Hugo Novaes is a northeastern poet and was born in Alagoas, in 1988. On his Instagram profile, the boy has more than 160 thousand followers. It is not the first time that the young man has become famous, since in 2017, he rocked the project “1 Tema, 1 Minuto, 1 Poema”, in which he recited poems in 1-minute videos.

In addition to working as a poet on social media, Hugo is also engaged in social projects, such as in 2019, when he created a project to help young people with depression, as well as others focused on art in his state.

In addition to sharing videos reciting poems, Hugo is also engaged with health and body care issues. On his social networks, the boy shares records of his fitness routine for fans.

Hugo Novaes, who kissed Anitta, shows his lifestyle on social media

In a post on the topic, Hugo made a reflection for his followers. The boy spoke about his personal life as a poet and other activities that are part of his life.

“Hugo will never stop being a poet and the poet will never stop being in Hugo, this Hugo who now writes leaving a little of the poet aside but without ceasing to speak with his heart, this Hugo who today is very different from the Hugo of a year ago, a little different from yesterday and that keeps evolving, little or a lot, but always every day”.

