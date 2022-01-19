Fire at nursing home leaves 6 dead in Spain | World

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago

A fire in a nursing home in Moncada, a city in the region of Valencia, in eastern Spain, left at least 6 dead and 17 hospitalized in the early hours of Wednesday (19).

The fire broke out around midnight at the residence and, according to Valencia’s regional chief, Ximo Puig, 17 more residents were hospitalized (3 of them in serious condition). “The most important thing now is the recovery of those who were injured.”

Puig said the Spanish Civil Guard was investigating the cause of the fire, but that investigators believe it may have been caused by a short circuit in a mechanism connected to an oxygen tank.

Firefighters also saved 25 people from the flames and evacuated all other residents of the nursing home (about 70 people). The fire was brought under control after about 2 hours.

Witnesses told local media that firefighters, police and nursing home staff rescued the elderly down one of the stairs in the two-story building.

A member of Spain’s emergency services works at the scene of a fire at a nursing home in Moncada, in the Valencia region, on January 19, 2022.

