Fired and hurt: ex-ministers invest against Bolsonaro

Former ministers Allan Weintraub, of Education, and Ernesto Araújo, of Foreign Affairs, both fired from the top level after the loss of power of the ideological wing in the government, thickened the critical speech of Bolsonaro’s alliance with Centrão legends and put themselves as alternative to the president’s right. Both aim to contest the next elections, without, however, finding a party that wants to host their candidacies, so far.

Weintraub completes five days in Brazil, where he should stay until the 20th, and promotes a kind of round of conversations in cities in the interior of São Paulo. The former Minister of Education, who is now a member of the World Bank’s board, was received at Guarulhos airport by a small group of friends who greeted him with shouts of “the governor has arrived!”. Bolsonaro’s former assistant wants to run for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, a position for which the president launched the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas.

Former foreign minister Ernesto Araújo, on the other hand, has maintained a critical stance towards the conduct of the government’s foreign policy since he was dismissed from the command of the MRE. Araújo has tried to sustain the debate on the subject, always through digital channels, and preserves old ultra-conservative positions with a small group of followers on the internet. And he would long for a term as a federal deputy.

The team of dismissed ministers also includes former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles. In common, in addition to the ideology that kept them in office in the first half of Bolsonaro’s term, and the regrets over the dismissal process based on the political turn of the boss, who joined Centrão, the group adopted the language of debates and lives on the internet to add the support of extreme right-wing sectors that are now critical of Bolsonaro.

These channels include pages and programs broadcast through YouTube and other digital platforms. Among them are: Conversatalk, Brave News, War Room (by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon), Brasil sem Medo, as well as pages by journalists and bloggers aligned with the right or extreme right.