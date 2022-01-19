first impressions, climate and everything that happened in the first dawn of reality

Started! BBB 22 had its first episode aired on Monday night (17th) and, right at the end of the airing, the pay per view has already been released and viewers were able to follow the first dawn of the most watched house. We already said that the night has already yielded some disagreements, discussion and climate!

While the popcorn entered the house during the morning, the boxes, which include Tiago Abravanel, Naiara Azevedo, Douglas Silva, Brunna Gonçalves, Maria, Paulo André, Pedro Scooby, entered during the live broadcast of Rede Globo. Names like Arthur Aguiar, Linn da Quebrada and Jade Picon tested positive for Covid-19 and will enter the house after isolation.

THE ENTRY OF THE BIGGEST CABIN AKA BRUNNA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA#BBB22 pic.twitter.com/fTcbX2Ksw1 — zoe¹³ 👞 (@tuitazoe) January 18, 2022

The arrival of celebrities has already been talked about! When introduced to the rooms and asking where she would sleep, Sister Naiara Azevedo heard that she would have to share a bed with Laís and she did not like it. Soon, Vyni exchanged her single bed for the place next to the doctor and the attitude was commented on by Laís and Bárbara:

But that wasn’t the only thing! Also in the kitchen, Natália commented with Vyni about the change of rooms and talks about the feeling that Eslô doesn’t want to approach her sister. Throughout the night, the two talked and got the story out in the open.

Take a look:

Natália “I felt that Eslo doesn’t want me to go to the bedroom”

Vyni “must be just an impression” pic.twitter.com/c4tu1gebQD — thomaz (@thisdracarys) January 18, 2022

At another time, while they had a private conversation, Laís and Rodrigo talked again about Naiara and revealed that they felt a “sniff” about the participant:

Rodrigo and Laís saying that Naiara azevedo is rancid #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/dUahG2402p — matuto (@matutocomenta) January 18, 2022

Rodrigo and Slovenia also shared the same feeling about the sertaneja and talked about it. Take a look:

But it wasn’t just bullshit, no! With the cooler released, the brothers got excited and Douglas showed all his dancing skills with the choreography of “Bonekinha”, a hit by Gloria Groove.

Look that:

But they soon returned to the topic of the night. In the Lollipop room, Rodrigo, Eslovênia, Natália and Vyni commented on feeling a strange sensation coming from Naiara Azevedo, that’s when the sister entered the room and changed the subject.

Without more major events, the brothers went to sleep. The first night was busy, what’s next?

