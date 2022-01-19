Flamengo demands full value, Goiás stomps by percentage, and Al Hilal seeks a solution to have Michael | Flamengo

The novel is new, but the script resembles the one from two years ago, with the same character.

Flamengo and Goiás have opposing positions on the payment of the percentage to which each is entitled, and the negotiation for the sale of Michael to Al Hilal depends on this impasse to move forward. Cariocas want the full amount of 8.25 million dollars (R$ 46 million), while Goiás do not give up their 5% of the amount.

The imbroglio refers those involved to the negotiations for the purchase of Michael in January 2020, when Goiás also gave up part of the player’s economic rights and ended up buying 5% that belonged to Goianésia. It is this slice that became a problem in negotiations with the Saudis.

The proposed purchase of Al Hilal is 8.25 million dollars for 100% of the rights of the striker, with payment in cash. In this scenario, Flamengo would have 80%, which would give 6.6 million dollars (R$ 36.7 million), an amount rejected by the club, which opposed the requirement to receive the full amount.

Michael has the rights divided as follows: 80% from Flamengo, 15% from the player himself and 5% from Goiás

The remaining 20% ​​is divided into 15% owned by Michael himself and 5% by Goiás. With the talks advanced for the agreement with Al Hilal to compete in the Club World Cup, Michael did not object to giving up his value, foreseeing a separate deal with the club. There was, however, the pending share of the Goianos.

Flamengo made contact with Goiás on Monday afternoon to find out if the club agreed to give up the amount, keeping the percentage for future negotiation and the answer was negative. The emerald club demands its share in the negotiation (about R$ 2.3 million), thus holding the conversations.

The curious thing about the story is that Goiás still hasn’t paid off the purchase of Michael’s 5% in 2020 and Goianésia has filed a collection action with the National Chamber for Dispute Resolution (CNRD), having won the case. Goiás itself admits the debt of R$ 886 thousand and promises to pay it in the near future to avoid the impediment of registration of new players.

Faced with the scenario, Flamengo awaits new moves from Al Hilal, but puts its foot down: it does not give up receiving a full amount from R$ 46 million to advance in the business. The Saudis are looking for a solution with Goiás and negotiations continue.

As much as the parties are optimistic about the advances – mainly the Saudis -, there are ends to be untied so that Michael says goodbye to Flamengo.

* Collaboration with Guilherme Gonçalves