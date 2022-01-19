Flamengo enters the fight with Internacional for Ezequiel Barco

Flamengo is looking for reinforcements for the squad, in the offensive sector, and saw in Ezequiel Barco, who is currently at Atlanta United, the opportunity for a negotiation to strengthen the club.

According to journalist César Merlo, from TyC Sports, Ezequiel Barco received an offer from Rubro-Negro in the same way as Internacional, with a loan and a season with an option to buy at the end of the contract.

The 22-year-old is being speculated in International football for the 2022 season. São Paulo also probed the player’s situation in the last few days, but did not evolve in the negotiations. According to Transfermarkt, Ezequiel Barco has a market value of around 10 million euros.

Ezequiel Barco was revealed by Independiente, where he played for two seasons, and participated in 59 games and scored 9 goals with the club’s shirt. Barco has been with Atlanta United since 2018, there have been 105 games so far with 18 goals scored.

The players also do not disappoint in terms of titles, at Independiente the player won the Sudamericana, and at Atlanta he won the titles of the MLS Cup Champion, US Open Cup Winner and Campeones Cup Winner.