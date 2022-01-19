Flamengo monitors the situation of Everton Cebolinha, guarantees website – Flamengo

Portuguese press says that Rubro-Negro opened a conversation with Benfica to understand the Brazilian’s situation

While not official new names for the season, Flamengo remains attentive to the market and its possibilities. That’s how Everton Cebolinha, dissatisfied at Benfica, entered the Mais Querido radar. However, one of the imbroglios would be precisely the financial part, as the Portuguese team wants to recover the investment of 20 million euros (about R$ 127.6 million at the time) – making it one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history. .

According to information from the website ‘A Bola’, one of the main sports vehicles in Portugal, Flamengo opened conversations to better understand the attacker’s situation. The possible return of Everton also caught the attention of Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, but, according to the portal, the contacts did not go beyond informality.

Everton Cebolinha was made official by Benfica on August 14, 2020, at the request of Jorge Jesus. The investment, as mentioned, was one of the most expensive in history and, in addition to the amount of more than R$127 million, the athlete’s termination clause is 150 million euros (greater than R$947 million at the current price). The signing of the Brazilian only did not exceed that of Raúl Jiménez, for 22 million in 2015/16.

In the 2021/22 season, for example, Cebolinha played for 1,545 minutes, 28 games, four goals and five assists between the Champions League, Portuguese League, Portuguese Cup and League Cup. Of the total number of matches, it was used in reserve in 12.