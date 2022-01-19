Flamengo proposes dispute with Inter for the hiring of Ezequiel Barco

Credit: Imago Images

Flamengo is looking for reinforcements for the team’s offensive sector and saw in Ezequiel Barco, from Atlanta United, the opportunity for a negotiation to further strengthen its squad,

Michael’s imminent departure causes shortage in Flamengo’s attack

According to journalist César Merlo, from TyC Sports, the player received a proposal from Flamengo along the same lines as Internacional, with a season loan with an option to buy at the end of the contract.

At 22 years old, the Argentine striker is on Internacional’s radar for the 2022 season. São Paulo also probed the player’s situation but did not evolve in the negotiations. According to Transfermarkt, Ezequiel Barco has a market value of around 10 million euros.

🚨Flamengo gets into the contest by Ezequiel Barco. There are conversations with Atlanta United and the club 🇺🇸 Evaluate an offer in the next few days.

*️⃣Ya there is a formal proposal from Inter de Porto Alegre to lend for a year with option. pic.twitter.com/MRne9x51nJ — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 17, 2022

Ezequiel Barco numbers

The 22-year-old Argentine player has been with Atlanta United since 2018. Barco was revealed by Independiente, where he played for two seasons, having participated with the Argentine club’s shirt in 59 games and scoring 9 goals. With the Atlanta United shirt, there have been 105 games so far with 18 goals scored.

In titles, the player also does not disappoint, with the conquest of the Sudamericana with Independiente, the player also won the titles of the MLS Cup Champion, US Open Cup Winner and Campeones Cup Winner for Atlanta.

