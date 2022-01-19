Flamengo says ‘yes’ and closes Michael’s sale to Al Hilal; see values

Credit: Divulgacao/Flamengo

Flamengo is very close to finalizing the sale of Michael to Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. According to information provided by journalist Venê Casagrande, the management of the Rio de Janeiro club accepted the conditions presented by the Arabs and should finalize the transfer of the striker in the following hours.

According to the publication, the sale of Michael will net Flamengo a net value of 8.4 million dollars, around 46.8 million reais, at the current price. Owner of 80% of the player’s economic rights, Rubro-Negro has already contacted Goiás, which owns 5% of the athlete, informing that the proposal was accepted.

Michael has a contract with Flamengo until December 2024. The contract will be terminated with the Cariocas and the striker will sign for three years with Al Hilal, a club that has Leonardo Jardim as coach. There, he will team up with Cuéllar, a former midfielder for the Rio de Janeiro team.

Last week, Flamengo rejected the first proposal made by the Arabs. Aware that the player would be worth a higher price, the board put their foot down. Subsequently, new figures were presented and, from there, the negotiations advanced. Michael had also given ‘ok’.

Since 2020 at Flamengo, Michael has cost about 38.49 million to the rubro-negro coffers. During this period, he could not repeat the good performances of the past by Esmeraldino on the field. In the last season, however, he turned around and became an important part of the cast.

In the last Brasileirão, there were 14 goals and four assists in 35 games

