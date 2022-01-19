For White House, Russia Could Attack Ukraine Anytime

posted on 01/18/2022 16:03



White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki – (credit: SAUL LOEB)

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the administration believes Russia is at a point where it could attack Ukraine at any time. According to the representative, the US stance is to show Moscow that “there are two paths”, and that if the Russians do not follow the diplomatic path, they will suffer the consequences, including economic ones. At a daily press conference, Psaki said that blocking the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a possible tool, and that Washington remains in contact with allies on the issue, especially Germany.

According to her, the current situation is a very dangerous situation, which was created by the movement of troops by President Vladimir Putin. At a meeting between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, the American will ask his counterpart for a de-escalation of tensions, according to Psaki, and “will show that there is a diplomatic path to resolution”. . Blinken will visit Ukraine later this week, and will meet with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The administration’s infrastructure implementation coordinator, Mitch Landrieu, also participated in the press conference, and made a series of defenses of the projects within the scope of Build Back Better.

The leader announced US$ 4.7 billion for cleaning up the exploration of hydrocarbons, in which it hinders and pollutes the country’s waters, he said, and which is especially aimed at dealing with methane gas. “Cleaning up communities, fighting climate change and creating high-paying jobs,” he said of the purpose of the investments. Landrieu defended the bipartisan aspects of the infrastructure projects, and said that Republicans were very receptive to the issue. “Coordination with states and local leaders” is critical, he said.