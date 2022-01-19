Former Bolsonaro ministers criticize the president’s approach to Centrão

posted on 01/18/2022 16:45 / updated on 01/18/2022 17:00



Former ministers Abraham Weintraub (Education) and Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs) criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during their participation in a live that featured other names from the conservative spectrum of national politics. The duo participated in the online program canned talk, alongside former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and Pastor Silas Malafaia.

Weintraub and Araújo have not been remembered by the president for a while. Even so, it is not possible to say that the duo was abandoned by the government.

The former head of the Ministry of Education, fired in June 2020, was appointed by the federal government to a position at the World Bank, where, in dollars, he receives a monthly salary of more than R$100,000. The former foreign minister, on the other hand, was allocated to a secretariat of the Foreign Relations portfolio, after leaving the command of Brazilian diplomacy.

The sentiment expressed by two of the names that represented the Bolsonarista hard core and who were appreciated by the president’s supporters is one of abandonment. According to Weintraub, Bolsonaro would have exchanged the conservative wing for the physiologism of Centrão and, with that, moved away from the ideological agenda that elected him.

The member of the Board of the Executive Board of the World Bank also revealed, in his participation in the podcast Inteligência Ltda., that President Bolsonaro knew in advance of an investigation against Flávio Bolsonaro, in the case of the cracks.

“I’m going to tell you something here that I don’t think I’ve ever told in public. I was in the transitional government in November, and I was called into a room with few people. [Bolsonaro] He put together a long table and said, ‘Oh, here’s the thing. An accusation is about to appear, which is catching this guy here (pointing to Flávio). The government has nothing to do with it. If he’s done something wrong, he’ll pay for it,’” Weintraub reported.

Despite having defended that Bolsonaro did not try to protect Flávio, the statement went wrong, as it revealed leaks of investigations to the president. When asked by one of the podcast presenters about the government’s actions to protect Flávio, the former minister backed off and said he would not speak ill of the chief executive, ‘with whom he had worked’. The meeting would have taken place during the transitional government. According to the report, other ministers at the time were also present, such as Onyx Lorenzoni, Gustavo Bebiano and Alberto Santos Cruz.

“Peking Party”

Ernesto Araújo, who left the command of the Itamaraty at the end of March last year, brought all his ideological thinking to the fore in the debate. The former chancellor mocked the acronym of the Progressive Party (PP), calling the caption “Peking Party”. According to Araújo, with the alliance with Centrão — headed by Progressista — the federal government would be submitting to China. Ernesto also said that two palace ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Flávia Arruda (Government Secretariat), both from the PP, would be converging to transform Brazil into a “Chinese colony”.

The diplomat also stated that his “transforming” project, as he defined it in Foreign Affairs, was held back by Bolsonaro’s approach to Centrão. Ernesto Araújo’s administration at the head of Itamaraty was marked by several attacks and controversies involving China, one of Brazil’s biggest trading partners. According to analysts, the bad relationship created by Araújo with the country would have delayed the delivery of inputs for vaccination, resulting in a recent boycott of the purchase of beef from Brazil (already resolved).

The Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, even took a stand against the attacks suffered on more than one occasion. In January 2021, former President Michel Temer, who has a good relationship with the Chinese, called the former Chinese ambassador to Brazil during his government, Li Jinzhang, to broker the release of inputs for the production of CoronaVac vaccines and vaccines. Oxford in Brazil.

Amid the criticism suffered by Ernesto Araújo and Abraham Weintraub, Bolsonaro had a defender in the live: Pastor Silas Malafaia. The leader of the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God justified that the President of the Republic would not have governance if he did not give in to the Centrão. According to Malafaia, who even quoted biblical passages to justify Bolsonaroo’s actions, the chief executive would be impeached if he did not form alliances with the bloc.